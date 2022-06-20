Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $77,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.47. The company had a trading volume of 49,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $219.31 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

