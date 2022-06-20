NorthView Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:NVACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 20th

NorthView Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NVACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 20th. NorthView Acquisition had issued 16,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $165,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NorthView Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. NorthView Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVACU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $11,714,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $9,967,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,000,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,537,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,509,000.

