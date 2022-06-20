Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Invests $21.32 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 610.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.01 on Monday. 97,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,201. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

