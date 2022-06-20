Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.
American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.