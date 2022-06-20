Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $183.71. The stock had a trading volume of 164,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

