Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,180 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock remained flat at $$45.41 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 662,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

