Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified accounts for about 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.20. 43,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,688. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

