Norway Savings Bank Acquires 77 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $183.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.