Norway Savings Bank Acquires 825 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 40,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 404,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,406,000 after buying an additional 29,210 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $90.33 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.18.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

