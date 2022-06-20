Norway Savings Bank Buys 1,460 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 3,000 ($36.41) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

