Norway Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $92.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

