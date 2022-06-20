Norway Savings Bank Has $1.24 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $328.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

