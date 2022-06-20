Norway Savings Bank Has $1.31 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

