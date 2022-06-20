Norway Savings Bank Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 80,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.