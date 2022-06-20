Norway Savings Bank Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 80,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period.
NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $54.94.
