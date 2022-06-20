Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.