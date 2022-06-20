Norway Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

SBUX stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

