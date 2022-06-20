Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given a $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $120.00 target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.
Shares of NUE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.99. 121,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,706. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.12. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.
In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
