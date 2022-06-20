Nyzo Price Hits $0.0235 on Major Exchanges (NYZO)

Nyzo (NYZO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $280,315.44 and approximately $615.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

