Observer Market Capitalization Tops $6.52 Million (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $89,444.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Observer has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,653.40 or 1.00078199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00125734 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

