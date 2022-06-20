ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Aegis initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ObsEva by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ObsEva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBSV opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

