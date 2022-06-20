Oliver White Buys 3,005 Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) insider Oliver White bought 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803 ($2,188.37).

Shares of FCH opened at GBX 59.80 ($0.73) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.47. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.80 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £215.67 million and a PE ratio of 3.74.

FCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.70) target price on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

