Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $163.26 on Friday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average of $206.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,650,944 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,789,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.