Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.35 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $498.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $566.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

