Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.70 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $73.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

