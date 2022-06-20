Optimum Investment Advisors Has $288,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

