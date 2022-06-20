Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 50 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $419.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $411.39 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $668.74.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.