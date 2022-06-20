Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,569,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

