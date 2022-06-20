Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,029 shares of company stock worth $50,325,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $128.03 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average of $174.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

