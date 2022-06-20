Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

NYSE:YUM opened at $109.50 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

