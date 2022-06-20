Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 699 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $118.29 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

