Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 948 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $444.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. Analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 109.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

