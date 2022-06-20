OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $0.0174 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $217,082.48 and $64,482.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.10 or 0.01245854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00101872 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00091121 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013331 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

