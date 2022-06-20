Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORLA. TD Securities decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

ORLA opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $851.66 million, a P/E ratio of 339.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Orla Mining by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,132,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 1,039,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining (Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.