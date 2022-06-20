Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $119.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.82.

OC opened at $75.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $95,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 696,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after buying an additional 419,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

