Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 177,351 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $359,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 61,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,690. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Owens Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.