Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the third quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.