Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
