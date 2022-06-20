Pareto Securities Upgrades Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.0918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.