Pareto Securities Upgrades Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.0918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.
TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tgs Asa (TGSGY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.