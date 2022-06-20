Petix & Botte Co Has $21.93 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,162 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 6.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period.

IUSV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.88. 17,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,258. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

