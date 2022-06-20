Petix & Botte Co Purchases 20,775 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $183.71. 164,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day moving average of $220.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

