Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) PT Raised to C$7.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BKBEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.10.

BKBEF opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

