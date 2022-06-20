Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $64,413.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,744.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00123298 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,478,485 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.