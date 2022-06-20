PolkaWar Trading Up 17.5% This Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $645,535.28 and $155,735.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.01148206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00107248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00079326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00496341 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

