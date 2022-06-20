Polker Price Hits $0.0099 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Polker has a market cap of $934,825.20 and approximately $186,953.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polker has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00108222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00612075 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080149 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00496174 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.