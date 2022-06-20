PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,933 shares during the period. PRA Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.67% of PRA Group worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PRA Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,933,000 after buying an additional 101,084 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in PRA Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,139,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,199,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in PRA Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 911,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after buying an additional 32,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,900.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,722,938.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. 26,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.29.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

