PROG (NYSE:PRG) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PROG will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

