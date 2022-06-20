Proton (XPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.71 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Proton has a total market cap of $35.71 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,220,587,167 coins and its circulating supply is 13,184,114,546 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

