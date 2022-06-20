Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Prudential Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 133,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.44. 86,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,096. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

