Public Mint (MINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $12,059.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

