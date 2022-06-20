PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $41.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

Several research analysts have commented on PUBM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PUBM opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.56. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $260,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,685 shares of company stock worth $2,582,288. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

