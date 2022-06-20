PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $41.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.
Several research analysts have commented on PUBM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of PUBM opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.56. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.
In related news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $260,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,685 shares of company stock worth $2,582,288. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
