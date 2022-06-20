Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 32,455 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Quaero Capital S.A. lowered its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,455 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 678,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 667,064 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.20. 520,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,475. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

